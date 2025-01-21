Coldplay Ahmedabad concert Jan 26: The British rock band Coldplay performed in Mumbai as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Their final show in Ahmedabad on January 26 will be live-streamed on OTT platform.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert 2025: British rock band Coldplay is gearing up to light up the stage on January 26 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The performance in Gujarat's city will be available for live streaming. All those fans who missed a chance to buy the concert tickets can still live the experience from the comfort of their homes on OTT.

When and where to Live Stream Coldplay Ahmedabad concert on Republic Day After Mumbai concert today at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Coldplay's next stop is at Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The rock band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. According to the update shared by the streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar, the event will be live streamed on Republic Day.

The caption to the post states, "Sit back because your homes are about to be full of stars." The British rock band visited Maharashtra's capital Mumbai for three-day concert as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. After Coldplay's India tour was announced in September 2024, tickets on BookMyShow were sold out within minutes.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!"

The India tour of the international band Coldplay will come to an end on January 26 with Ahmedabad performance. Coldplay is renowned for its timeless hits like "Paradise" and “Viva La Vida" and boasts universal appeal.