Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal: Astronomer puts Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot on ‘immediate’ leave; probes viral video

Astronomer, the company at the heart of the Coldplay scandal — in which its CEO Andy Byron was spotted canoodling with the firm’s chief human resources officer Kristin Cabot — has finally broken its silence.

More than 24 hours after a Jumbotron camera at a Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, captured the married CEO, Andy Byron, with his arms around the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, Astronomer has issued a statement on the incident that has since gone viral.

Posting on X, the software startup, Astronomer, said: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company also dismissed rumours that another employee, Alyssa Stoddard, had been present, and rejected reports suggesting Byron had issued an apology.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the company added.

Both Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were immediately placed on leave, an official familiar with the situation told Axios. Another source said Astronomer’s delayed response was partly due to drawn-out discussions over Byron’s resignation and exit package.

WATCH THE ANDY BYRON AND KRISTIN CABBOT VIRAL VIDEO

Andy Byron has led Astronomer since 2023. Cabot joined as head of HR in 2024. Announcing her appointment, Byron said: “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”