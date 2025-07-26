Coldplay concert aftermath! How Kristin Cabot 'blindsided' spouse while Privateer Rum CEO was away

Kristin Cabot 'blindsided' spouse while Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot was away and in the aftermath of Coldplay concert the family is having “marriage troubles" and is "discussing separating,” The New York Post reported.

How Kristin Cabot 'blindsided' spouse The whereabouts of Kristin Cabot's spouse and Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot are in question after ex-Astronomer chief HR was caught on Coldplay kiss cam with Andy Byron. When Kristin Cabot was caught canoodling at a Coldplay concert, her husband Andrew Cabot was on an overseas business trip, a source familiar with the matter informed The Post.

According to the insider's report, the Privateer Rum CEO had been on a work-related trip to Japan. The founder of the Massachusetts-based, high-end liquor maker, "was in Asia for a few weeks and returned on Saturday, so he was gone while all this went down.”

Kristin tied the knot with Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, sometime after her previous divorce was finalised in 2022, the publication reported. “There had been little indication of any trouble in paradise before the Coldplay concert video went viral,” the source added.

The Coldplay scandal allegedly brought a firestorm in their personal lives, the source noted. “The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating — which I find interesting since as of a month ago they were saying how in love they are,” the Post quoted the source as saying.

Kristin Cabot and ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair became a hot topic on social media after the two were caught on Coldplay jumbotron in a romantic embrace on July 16 in Boston. The 52-year-old recently stepped down from her position at software company Astronomer after the alleged extra-marital affair became public, following the steps of Andy Byron.

