Gen-Z’s Coldplay crush: How India’s western music fans are facing a generational shift
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 19 Jan 2025, 06:21 PM IST
- The British band, led by Chris Martin, is performing in Mumbai and Ahmedabad this month. Tickets to the shows are being sold at exorbitant prices in the black market. Many of those attending weren’t even born when the band was formed in 1997. So, why is Gen Z willing to spend so much?
Mumbai: Nothing exemplifies Coldplay for Sandesh Shetty like their 2002 heartbreak ballad The Scientist, although the 23-year-old Mumbai-based chartered accountancy student first heard it more than a decade later. “After I got the internet, I sort of went down a rabbit hole and downloaded all of Coldplay’s songs on my laptop," he told Mint. “I used to hear them repeatedly while doing my homework—2016 was also the year Coldplay visited India and Mumbai for the first time. It was the first time such an event was happening, at least in my lifetime."
