For Gen-Z fan Akanksha Gaikwad, Coldplay is synonymous with the happy, hopeful music that exemplifies their albums from the mid-to late-2010s. The 23-year-old HR executive said she first discovered the band when Spotify introduced their songs to her playlist of feelgood music comprising tracks by Imagine Dragons and One Republic. “I came across two songs that have stuck with me," she says. “One is Up & Up (2015), which is really inspirational and really motivates me to keep going in bad times. The other is Miracles (Someone Special), released in 2017. [Artiste] Big Sean’s rap in the song is something that I really liked and enjoyed."