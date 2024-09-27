Business News
Coldplay concert row: Mumbai-based lawyer takes legal action against BookMyShow, Live Nation
Coldplay concert row: Mumbai-based lawyer takes legal action against BookMyShow, Live Nation
27 Sep 2024
- A Mumbai lawyer has filed a lawsuit against BookMyShow and Live Nation, claiming a ticketing scam associated with the Coldplay concert in Mumbai.
