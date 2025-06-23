Colgate-Palmolive eyes H2 rebound amid urban stress, rural growth
Colgate-Palmolive (India) CEO Prabha Narasimhan anticipates a rebound in consumer sentiment later this year, driven by government interventions and good monsoon forecasts.
New Delhi: Despite a “tough" March quarter and lingering pressure on many urban consumers, Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, expects a rebound in consumer sentiment and spending in the latter half of the year.