Colombian Senate is Close to Shelving Petro’s Health Reform Bill
A majority of lawmakers on a Colombian senate committee say they’ll vote to shelve President Gustavo Petro’s health-care bill, in a major setback for the government’s plans to overhaul the welfare state.
(Bloomberg) -- A majority of lawmakers on a Colombian senate committee say they’ll vote to shelve President Gustavo Petro’s health-care bill, in a major setback for the government’s plans to overhaul the welfare state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message