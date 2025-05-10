Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on social media platforms? Here's the truth

The Indian government has flagged two fake X accounts impersonating senior Indian armed forces officers — Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army. The Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s fact-checking unit has issued a warning urging citizens not to engage with or share posts from these handles.

The impersonating account of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, operating under the handle @WingVyomikStan, falsely claims to represent her and has attracted over 28,000 followers. The profile bio reads: “Proudly serving in the skies, defending the nation with Air Force. Duty, Honor.” However, authorities have confirmed that this is not an official account.

Another fake X profile targets Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, wrongly portraying her as active on the platform and describing her as “the first woman to lead the multi-national military Exercise Force 18.” Like the former, this account has surfaced in the wake of heightened public interest in military operations, particularly after India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Responding to the spread of misinformation, the PIB Fact Check team posted on X:

“There is NO official X handle of Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh & Col. Sofiya Qureshi. Both of these handles are fake. Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic information.”

Both women officers have recently become familiar faces during press briefings related to Operation Sindoor. Their growing visibility has made them targets for impersonation, especially on social media platforms experiencing surges in engagement during national security events.

Military Career Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, hailing from Gujarat, made history as the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise, Force 18. A postgraduate in biochemistry, she was commissioned via the Officers Training Academy and comes from a military family — her grandfather served in the Indian Army.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, an IAF pilot, is known for her expertise in flying Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in high-risk zones, including India’s most challenging terrains. Her operational profile and public-facing role during recent defence briefings underscore the rising presence of women in combat and command roles across India’s military services.

