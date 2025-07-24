Columbia University to pay $220 million to Trump team to reach a funding deal | Here's what what else they agreed to

Columbia University has reached a deal with the Trump adminsitration over federal funding, the university announced Wednesday. As per the agreement, Columbia University will pay more than $220 million in over three years to the federal government to restore federal research money that was canceled in the name of combating antisemitism on campus.

It will also pay $21 million to settle investigations brought by the US

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

What did the University say? “This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty, acting University President Claire Shipman said.

The administration withdrew the funding, citing the university’s alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October 2023.

“Columbia then agreed to a series of demands laid out by the Republican administration, including overhauling the university's student disciplinary process and adopting a new definition of antisemitism. Wednesday's agreement codifies those reforms,” Shipman said.

What did the White House say? The school will pay a $200 million fine “to settle claims related to discriminatory practices, marking a significant win for accountability in academia,” a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Other provisions of the agreement require Columbia to provide more transparency around its hiring and admissions practices, and increase oversight, including the appointment of a “resolution monitor and an administrator, to ensure Columbia complies with the agreement and federal laws.”

In return, the agreement restores most of Columbia’s previously terminated federal grants, reestablishes its eligibility for future funding and awards, and brings ongoing federal investigations to a close, the official said.

The agreement will potentially act as a template for other colleges negotiating with the US government, including Harvard University, which has also been hit by a flurry of actions cutting off funding and targeting its ability to enroll foreign students.

Columbia University has remained under intense scrutiny since pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupted on its New York City campus in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Initially criticised by lawmakers for allegedly allowing antisemitism to flourish, the university faced broader backlash following President Donald Trump’s re-election. The criticism expanded to target its diversity initiatives and the high number of international students enrolled. Foreigners make up almost 40% of the New York school’s student body and contribute a significant portion of its revenue.