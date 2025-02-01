Comedian Tanmay Bhat brings surprise guest for Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati; Samay Raina reacts

Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 with comedian Tanmay Bhat in the latest episode. The digital content creator brought a surprise guest for Amitabh Bachchan on KBC in the latest episode. Let's find out who is the special guest.

Tanmay Bhat's surprise guest Making the announcement about the surprise guest, Tanmay Bhat said, “Sir, there is a surprise, guest for you, Jaya jee has come with me…. Jaya B- my mom, her name is also Jaya. She has come with me.” He further mentioned that his mother's name is Jayashree Bhat.

Accompanying Tanmay Bhat, was comedian Samay Raina, both of whom sat on the hot seat opposite Big-B. Samay Raina informed Amitabh Bachchan that he has come to the show with his parents, Sweeti Raina and Rajesh Raina.

Host Amitabh Bachchan was left in stitches after the two comedians delivered a string of witty remarks and lit the atmosphere with their amusing satires. The 10-minute 28-seconds teaser on YouTube went viral and garnered nearly 5.5 lakh views, 30 thousand likes and several comments.

The newly released promo for the episode begins with Big B's warm welcome while Samay and Tanmay take their hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan lifts the excitement with his iconic dialogue, “Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.”

The new show of season 16 features comical moments with Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina, who discuss Amitabh Bachchan's legacy with lighthearted humour. Other digital creators who were a part of the show included Kamiya Jani and Bhuvan Bam. As KBC continues to captivate audiences with its memorable moments, the Indian television show celebrates its 25-year milestone with the latest season.

