The commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the Chinese cutting tool for a period of five years. The ministry has recommended the anti-dumping duty to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

The anti-dumping duty was recommended after the DGTR initiated an investigation on the dumped imports of 'resin bonded thin wheels'. The tool from China is used in various sectors ranging from welding and cutting. The directorate of trade remedies has found in its investigation that a significant is being imported into India rom China.

The imports are undercutting the prices of the domestic industry, it added.

"Definitive antidumping duty...is recommended to be imposed for five years...," the DGTR has said in a notification.

The recommended duty was in the range of USD 78.38 per tonne and USD 90.12 per tonne on imports.

However, even though the DGTR has recommended the anti-dumping duty, it is the finance ministry that has to take the final decision to impose the same within three months of the recommendation.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to check if their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties within the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organisation).

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. Anti-dumping duty is not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.

The directorate had received an application from Grindwell Norton Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd for the initiation of anti-dumping investigations.

