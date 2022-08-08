Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on Chinese cutting tool1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 04:42 PM IST
The commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the Chinese cutting tool for a period of five years. The ministry has recommended the anti-dumping duty to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.