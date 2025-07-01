Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder prices reduced by ₹58.50 — Here is how much it costs in your city

Starting July 1, Tuesday, the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed, with oil marketing companies deciding to reduce the rates by ₹58.50.

The move brings relief to commercial users such as hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

However, no change has been announced in the prices of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, which are widely used in households.

Latest LPG cylinder rates in major cities With the latest price cut, one unit of a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,665, down from ₹1,723.50, providing relief to commercial users across the national capital.

In Mumbai, the retail price of 19-kg LPG cylinders will now be ₹1,616. This was slashed from the previous rate of ₹1674.50 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,769 in Kolkata and ₹1,823.50 in Chennai — down from ₹1,826 and ₹1,881 respectively.

LPG cylinder price trends in India Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG cylinders in India, adjusting to the fluctuations in global crude oil prices and various other factors.

This time, the revised prices have gone under a significant cut.

In June 2025, the price of one 19 kg LPG cylinder was ₹1,723.50 in Delhi, ₹1674.50 in Mumbai, ₹1,826 in Kolkata and ₹1,881 in Chennai.

That was after OMCs slashed the commercial LPG prices by ₹24.

On June 27, according to a latest research report by ICICI Bank, global crude oil prices are likely to see a downside, weighed down by the de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, soft demand, and increasing supply.

Additionally, crude oil demand is expected to remain flat in 2025, coming in at relatively unchanged levels of 102.9mbpd as was seen in 2024, taking into account the subdued global growth momentum.

Domestic LPG prices The prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged since April, when the Centre had hiked the prices.

The domestic cooking gas LPG price was hiked by a steep ₹50 per cylinder across India in April.