State-run Oil marketing companies raise commercial LPG, jet fuel prices

New Delhi: India's state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) have raised prices of commercial cooking gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) amid persistently high international crude oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Prices rise Effective 1 November, oil marketing companies have increased the price of a 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by ₹10 to ₹2,820. The price of aviation turbine fuel has also been raised by ₹1.37 per litre to ₹138.50, according to the updated price list of of the government fuel retailers.

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The hike in commercial LPG prices comes as restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and food outlets typically see a surge in demand during the festive season.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG, which remains at ₹942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. Petrol and diesel prices have also remained unchanged.

This is the third consecutive monthly increase in commercial LPG prices. Rates were raised by ₹9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September and by ₹62.50 in October. The latest increase follows two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹183.50 in July and ₹192 in August.

Commercial LPG prices had surged by ₹1,373 per cylinder between February and June, rising from ₹1,740.50 to a record ₹3,113.50, before declining in the following two months.

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Meanwhile, the hike in ATF prices marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in prices. Jet fuel prices were raised by ₹5 per litre in August, ₹6.28 in September and ₹16 in October before the latest increase. ATF accounts for up to 40% of an airline's operating costs, making sustained increases an additional cost pressure for carriers.

The latest revisions reflect movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Commercial LPG and ATF prices are reviewed on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.