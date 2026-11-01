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State-run Oil marketing companies raise commercial LPG, jet fuel prices

Effective 1 November, oil marketing companies have increased the price of a 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by 10 to 2,820. The price of aviation turbine fuel has also been raised by 1.37 per litre to 138.50.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:47 PM IST
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The hike in commercial LPG prices comes as restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and food outlets typically see a surge in demand during the festive season.
The hike in commercial LPG prices comes as restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and food outlets typically see a surge in demand during the festive season.(PTI)
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New Delhi: India's state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) have raised prices of commercial cooking gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) amid persistently high international crude oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Prices rise

Effective 1 November, oil marketing companies have increased the price of a 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by 10 to 2,820. The price of aviation turbine fuel has also been raised by 1.37 per litre to 138.50, according to the updated price list of of the government fuel retailers.

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The hike in commercial LPG prices comes as restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and food outlets typically see a surge in demand during the festive season.

Also Read | Commercial LPG rates hiked by ₹10 per ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali — Check price

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG, which remains at 942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. Petrol and diesel prices have also remained unchanged.

This is the third consecutive monthly increase in commercial LPG prices. Rates were raised by 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September and by 62.50 in October. The latest increase follows two consecutive monthly reductions of 183.50 in July and 192 in August.

Commercial LPG prices had surged by 1,373 per cylinder between February and June, rising from 1,740.50 to a record 3,113.50, before declining in the following two months.

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Meanwhile, the hike in ATF prices marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in prices. Jet fuel prices were raised by 5 per litre in August, 6.28 in September and 16 in October before the latest increase. ATF accounts for up to 40% of an airline's operating costs, making sustained increases an additional cost pressure for carriers.

The latest revisions reflect movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Commercial LPG and ATF prices are reviewed on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes.

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More

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