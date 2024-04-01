Hello User
Business News/ News / Commercial LPG, jet fuel prices cut ahead of polls

Commercial LPG, jet fuel prices cut ahead of polls

Rituraj Baruah

The reduction in prices may come as a relief for hotels and restaurants, the major consumers of commercial LPG cylinders.

In the national capital, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder is priced at 1,764.50, lower by 30.5. In March, the price was at 1,795 per cylinder.

The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the range of 30.5- 32.0 across the four metros. The reduction in prices comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to start on 19 April.

Similarly, the prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were lowered by 32, 31.5 and 30.5 to 1,879, 1,717.50 and 1,930 per cylinder with effect from Monday.

The prices were raised by about 25 on 1 March.

The reduction in prices may come as a relief for hotels and restaurants, the major consumers of commercial LPG cylinders. LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month.

Further, in a move which may ease cost of airlines' operations and may also lower flight ticket prices, the OMCs have also reduced the prices of aviation turbine fuel. The price of ATF for domestic airlines in Delhi has been set at 1,00,893.63 per kilolitre, lower by 502.91 from 1,01,396.54 in March.

In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, jet fuel will be sold for 1,09,898.61, 94,466.41 and 1,04,973.36 per kilolitre, against 1,10,297, 94,809 and 1,05,399 in March.

ATF prices for Indian airlines on international operations have been revised downwards to $918.01 per kilolitre in Delhi, $956.91 in Kolkata, $917.28 in Mumbai, $913.83 per kilolitre, from $921.4, $959.49, $919.49 and $916.49 per kilolitre, respectively.

Earlier in March, the government announced a cut of 100 in domestic cooking gas prices and also extend the 300 subsidy for LPG cylinders for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the upcoming fiscal (FY25) with an outgo of 12,000 crore.

The oil marketing companies also reduced the price of petrol and diesel by around 2 per litre with effect from 15 March, after a nearly two-year hiatus, just ahead of the imposition of the model code of conduct for the general elections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
