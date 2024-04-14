US President Joe Biden informed that he met with his national security team to receive an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel amid brawling tensions between the two countries.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) the US President said, "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel."

He added, “Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

US forces joined hands with Israel to bring down explosive-laden drones launched by Iran with tensions at their highest during the seventh month of the Israel-Hamas war. Militant group Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 marked the onset of a dramatic war that has taken an atypical shape over time.

On Saturday, April 13, US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran’s aerial attack against Israel and the US President pledged to support Israel against attacks by Iran and its proxies.

(This is a developing story, check back for the latest updates)

