Common charger for all devices? Govt calls stakeholders meet on Aug 17
A senior consumer ministry official said on Tuesday that the Central government is exploring the adoption of a common charger for all devices. The devices include all smartphones and tablets. The government has also called a meeting on August 17 to discuss the possibility.
The official said the meeting with mobile makers and sector-specific organisations has been scheduled to assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.
The European Union had recently announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024.
"If companies can serve in Europe and the US, why cannot they do it in India? Portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets should have a common charger," the official told PTI. The official said that such products might get dumped in the country if India does not push for this change.
Consumers currently buy a separate charger for every device they own or purchase due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.
(With agency inputs)
