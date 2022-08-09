Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Common charger for all devices? Govt calls stakeholders meet on Aug 17

Common charger for all devices? Govt calls stakeholders meet on Aug 17

Currently, consumers buy a separate charger for every device they own or purchase
1 min read . 09 Aug 2022Livemint

  • An official said that the Centre is exploring the possibility of having a common charger for all devices, including smartphones and tablets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A senior consumer ministry official said on Tuesday that the Central government is exploring the adoption of a common charger for all devices. The devices include all smartphones and tablets. The government has also called a meeting on August 17 to discuss the possibility.

A senior consumer ministry official said on Tuesday that the Central government is exploring the adoption of a common charger for all devices. The devices include all smartphones and tablets. The government has also called a meeting on August 17 to discuss the possibility.

The official said the meeting with mobile makers and sector-specific organisations has been scheduled to assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

The official said the meeting with mobile makers and sector-specific organisations has been scheduled to assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

The European Union had recently announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024.

The European Union had recently announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024.

"If companies can serve in Europe and the US, why cannot they do it in India? Portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets should have a common charger," the official told PTI. The official said that such products might get dumped in the country if India does not push for this change.

"If companies can serve in Europe and the US, why cannot they do it in India? Portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets should have a common charger," the official told PTI. The official said that such products might get dumped in the country if India does not push for this change.

Consumers currently buy a separate charger for every device they own or purchase due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

Consumers currently buy a separate charger for every device they own or purchase due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.