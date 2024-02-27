Commons Speaker Rejects Call for Gaza Vote, Setting Up SNP Clash
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle rejected a Scottish National Party call for a fresh vote on a cease-fire in Gaza, risking further tensions with the chamber’s third-biggest party following chaotic scenes in Parliament last week.
(Bloomberg) -- House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle rejected a Scottish National Party call for a fresh vote on a cease-fire in Gaza, risking further tensions with the chamber’s third-biggest party following chaotic scenes in Parliament last week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message