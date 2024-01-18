Companies Are Snapping Up New Clean-Energy Tax Credits
SummaryA new government program is designed to funnel cash quickly to renewable-energy developers, potentially accelerating the transition from fossil fuels.
WASHINGTON—A nascent market for clean-energy tax breaks is surging faster than expected, with deals totaling as much as $9 billion already done and tens of billions more expected this year.
