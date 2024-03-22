Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde charged at the Opposition for comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb and termed it as an insult to the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday slammed the Opposition's comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, saying that it was an insult to the nation.

Shinde's response came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Shivaji was born in Maharashtra and Aurangzeb in Gujarat. Raut further sparked outrage as he claimed that Dahod, the birthplace of the Mughal ruler, was not very far from where PM Modi was born

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai's Worli today on March 21, the Shiv Sena chief asserted that the people of the country would give a befitting reply to the Opposition. "It's very unfortunate that the PM who has fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of Ram Mandir has been compared with Aurangzeb. It's an insult to the nation, and people will give them a befitting reply in the election," newswire ANI reported quoting the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Also read: Those who used foul language against Veer Savarkar now…': Eknath Shinde comments on INDIA rally at Shivaji Park Shinde claimed that the Prime Minister has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream by revoking Article 370 and they (opposition) still compare him to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Filing of nominations for first phase of polling begins today Meanwhile, CM Shinde convened the meeting of his party members for the first time after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced. Scores of Shiv Sena leaders from all over the state, including MLAs, MPs and Ministers gathered to attend the meeting.

Neelam Gorhe, senior party leader and chairperson of Legislative Council said that the CM briefed party members on their conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What to expect for economy if Modi wins? UBS analyses possible scenarios "In today's meeting, CM Shinde has instructed us to follow all the do's and don'ts. Seat-sharing decisions will be taken in the coming days, and senior leaders will announce them. We have to take our work to the people," ANI quoted Neelam Gorhe as saying.

In Maharashtra, elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to take place in five phases, on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Meanwhile counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

