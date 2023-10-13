Hello User
Competition watchdogs must ensure fair play without stifling innovation: MCA secretary

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • A government committee is assessing the adequacy of the existing provisions of the Competition Act in addressing digital economy challenges

Competition watchdogs must ensure fair play without stifling innovation.

New Delhi: Competition regulators must design ways to maintain market fairness amid rapid technological changes, without stifling innovation, said Manoj Govil, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Friday.

Addressing delegates from BRICS nations and industry leaders at the International Competition Conference here on Friday, Govil highlighted the challenges posed by today's fast-paced digital world.

"Today’s world is one of rapid technological advancement and proliferation of digital markets and competition authorities are expected to design new and novel instruments to ensure a level playing field in the market. At the same time, they should take care not to be too intrusive that might interfere with the process of innovation that will, in balance, add value to the ecosystem," Govil said.

The secretary said that an expert panel is reviewing a parliamentary committee's recommendation for a forward-looking Digital Competition Act. This proposed legislation would likely include a list of “dos and don'ts", referred to as ex ante regulations, for tech giants.

Govil described ex-ante regulations as a proactive strategy to address challenges unique to the digital economy, aiming to prevent market distortions and ensure fair competition.

“These regulations are designed with a view to preventing market distortions, ensuring fair competition in an environment characterised by network effects, data driven dominance and rapid technological change," he said.

By imposing obligations on dominant digital platforms, ex-ante regulations may require transparency, non-discrimination and inter-operability, among other measures, to foster a level playing field for both incumbents and potential competitors.

He added that a government committee is assessing the adequacy of the existing provisions of the Competition Act in addressing digital economy challenges and examining the need for ex-ante regulations in digital markets. The committee has undertaken multiple stakeholder consultations and is deliberating on the matter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 08:11 PM IST
