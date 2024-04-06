Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is under scanner after a lawyer filed a complaint against her and others for allegedly sharing the court proceedings of the Delhi CM, accused in excise policy case, on social media.

The complaint was filed by a lawyer who claimed that the hearing was recorded and circulated on social media platforms by Sunita Kejriwal and other political leaders. The complainant also sent a legal notice to social media platforms to take down the video showing court proceedings presided over by special judge Kaveri Baweja on March 28.

The complainant charged against the accused persons/political parties – Sunita Kejriwal in this case – for wilfully and deliberately disobeying the Video Conferencing Rules dated October 26, 2021, of the Court. It further mentions. “Notified by Notification No. 348/Rules/DHC to consolidate, unify and streamline the procedure relating to the use of video conferencing for Courts."

The list of people against whom these charges have been pressed includes Sunita Kejriwal, Akshay with X handle name @Akshay", Promila Gupta (councillor, Ward 11, Timarpur), Vineeta Jain (vice president of INC Rajasthan), Arunesh Kumar Yadav with X handle name @YadavArunesh.

In the complaint, the lawyer has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of hatching a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ of intentionally and deliberately attempting to “malign and manipulate the court proceedings" through the audio and video recording.

The Delhi CM and AAP chief was produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that took place on March 28.

Meanwhile, recording of court proceedings is prohibited under the ‘High Court of Delhi Rules for video Conferencing for Courts 2021.’

The complainant alleged that Promila Gupta (Councillor), Ex-Member of Delhi Commission for Women and ex-member Governing Body of SPM College posted the Video/Audio recording of the court proceedings on social media while other AAP members trailed behind by reposting, forwarding, sharing and resharing it.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. His judicial custody was extended till April 15, and he is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. The videos and audio recordings of the AAP chief addressing the bench were circulated on X with the tag ‘#MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal’.

(With PTI inputs)

