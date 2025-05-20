Complaint filed against Amul for promoting its new infant formula; BPNI claims it violates IMS Act

The Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), an organisation working to protect, promote and support breastfeeding practices, has filed a complaint with the Union government against Amul for allegedly promoting its newly launched liquid ready-to-feed infant formula, which is listed on their website. BPNI claims that the dairy giant violated the Infant Milk Substitutes, 1992.

Dr. Arun Gupta, MD, FIAP (Ped), coordinator at BPNI took to X to flag it, stating, “BPNI makes a formal complaint to concerned authorities requesting for actions to protect children's health @MoHFW_INDIA @fssaiindia @NCPCR_ @MinistryWCD. Violations of IMS Act undermine breastfeeding. This time its @Amul_Coop.” He further questioned, “Why it is so difficult to abide by the law?”

What does the complaint say? In a complaint to Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women and Child Development, FSSAI, NCPCR, for a quicker action and compliance, the BPNI stated, “The promotion of infant formula by @Amul_Coop, as reported is in direct contravention of Section 9 of the IMS Act, 1992, which prohibits all forms of advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes. The use of a teddy bear image further violates Section 6(2) of the Act.”

The first page of the complaint filed by BPNI (Image: @moveribfan/X)

It cited Section 2(g) of the IMS Act, which defines "infant milk substitute" as any food marketed or represented as a replacement for mother’s milk for infants up to two years of age; Section 2(i), which defines promotion as encouraging any person to purchase or use an infant milk substitute; and Section 6, which prohibits the use of graphics or phrases that enhance the saleability of infant milk substitutes.

It further alleges that Amul issued a press release about its “India’s first liquid ready-to-feed infant formula,” promoting it as “ideal to carry” and “good for working mothers.” BPNI claims this is promotional in nature. Amul allegedly used a teddy bear image in its product label, which BPNI says is not a neutral symbol and is used to emotionally appeal to and increase saleability, violating Section 6(2) of the Act.

The second page of the complaint filed by BPNI. (Image: @moveribfan/X)

BPNI calls for ‘thorough investigation’ Calling for a “thorough investigation” into the alleged violation and “cognisable offence”, the BPNI has asked to cease all promotional activities related to infant milk substitutes, withdraw the teddy bear graphic from the label, set up a monitoring mechanism for IMS Act compliance and advise media outlets to vet press releases for legal compliance before publication.