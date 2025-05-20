Complaint filed against Amul for promoting its new infant formula; BPNI claims it violates IMS Act

Amul responds

Amul responded to the BBNI's claims and said that the company “remains committed to all the guidelines of BPNI”.

“Amulspray is one of India's oldest and most trusted infant milk food brands and is in complete compliance with the IMS Act. The link mentioned by you in your post is not active. We remain committed to all the guidelines of BPNI regarding promotion of infant food in India,” Amul's customer care stated on X.