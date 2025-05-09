Complete blackout in Jammu, Omar Abdullah says intermittent sounds of blasts can be heard amid India-Pakistan tensions

India-Pakistan conflict: Jammu was once again plunged into darkness after a complete blackout was enforced in the region on Friday, as sirens blared across the city amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah shared on X that “intermittent sounds of blasts” could also be heard. He even urged people in and around Jammu to stay off the streets, and remain in their houses for the next few hours.

The blackout and the interception of Pakistan drones on Friday marks the second day in a row that Jammu was targeted by the Pakistan military.

As per Defence officials, drones have also been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, which are now being engaged.

‘Intermittent sounds of blasts…’ “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

Srinagar locals asked to switch off lights In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure, reported PTI.

Explosions heard in Samba Explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid the blackout.