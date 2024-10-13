‘Complete collapse of law and order…,’ says Rahul Gandhi on Baba Siddique murder in Mumbai

The murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent politician and former Congress MLA, has highlighted the deterioration of law and order in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi demanding government responsibility and justice after NCP leader was shot dead in Bandra East in poll season.

Published13 Oct 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Baba Siddiqui Murder News: The horrifying murder of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader, Baba Siddique exposes the ‘complete collapse of law and order’ in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail, the leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said.

“The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time,” Gandhi said in a post on X, a day after Siddique, a former three-time MLA, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mumbai.

“This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail,” Gandhi said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three persons in Bandra East on Saturday evening. The incident happened on a day when the Mumbai police were on high alert due to two annual Dussehra rallies held by the Shiv Sena.

The killing comes in the run up to Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled in November.

Siddiqui sustained bullet injuries in the attack outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra (East) around 9:30 pm. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead during treatment. Zeeshan is a Congress MLA.

Three-time Congress MLA

Siddiqui was elected as a Congress MLA thrice and represented the Bandra West constituency from 1999 until 2014. He also served as a minister in the Congress-NCP government from 2004 to 2008.

Siddiqui was associated with the Congress party for about five decades before he joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in February.

This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.

 

A prominent politician, Siddiqui was also known for his flamboyant style and strong connections with Bollywood. He would often be seen in photographs with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt during of iftar gatherings. .

Key Takeaways
  • The murder of Baba Siddique raises serious concerns about the safety and security of political figures in Maharashtra.
  • Rahul Gandhi’s response underscores the political implications of crime in the lead-up to elections.
  • The incident reflects broader issues of law enforcement efficacy in urban areas.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 09:15 AM IST
