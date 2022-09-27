The AAP said it ‘completely disagree’ with the HC ruling which ordered the party and its leaders to take down the ‘libelous’ posts against LG Saxena
Hours after a setback from the Delhi high court over the alleged “libelous" posts against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, the ruling party in Delhi said that it “completely disagrees" with the court order. The high court, in its interim order, directed the AAP and its leaders to take down alleged libelous posts, videos and tweets posted against VK Saxena. The Delhi high court also restrained the AAP leaders from making any further allegations against the Delhi LG.
The AAP, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, said it will study the court order thoroughly in consultation with the lawyers and decide its next course of action in the matter.
Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff and a takedown order." The detailed order is awaited.
“We completely and politely disagree with the order (of the court). We will study it thoroughly, discuss it with lawyers and let you know our next course of action," senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said when asked for his party's reaction.
Durgesh Pathak, an MLA from Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, is a member of AAP's political affairs committee.
VK Saxena had sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged “false and libellous" posts or tweets or videos that were circulated on social media against him and his family.
The AAP leaders had alleged irregularities related to demonetised currency when VK Saxena was the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Durgesh Pathak had alleged in the Delhi Assembly that VK Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth ₹1,400 crore in 2016.
VK Saxena has denied the charges, seeking damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the AAP and its five leaders.
