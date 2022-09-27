Hours after a setback from the Delhi high court over the alleged “libelous" posts against the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, the ruling party in Delhi said that it “completely disagrees" with the court order. The high court, in its interim order, directed the AAP and its leaders to take down alleged libelous posts, videos and tweets posted against VK Saxena. The Delhi high court also restrained the AAP leaders from making any further allegations against the Delhi LG.

