India plans to hike compressed biogas blending in city gas amid energy crunch

Dinesh Kumar Sarraf, former chairman of PNGRB and state-run ONGC, noted the need to incentivize CBG entities for scaling up output. “Achieving an ambitious target may be tough, as CBG production and adoption in the country is yet to gain momentum," Sarraf said. "Government would have to support these entities. Further, an uninterrupted supply of feedstock needs to be ensured, which has been a key obstacle for growth of this space.”