Congo Completes First-Ever High-Level IMF Loan Program

Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, completed an International Monetary Fund loan program for the first time in its history, the Washington DC-based lender announced Wednesday.

Bloomberg
First Published4 Jul 2024
Congo Completes First-Ever High-Level IMF Loan Program
Congo Completes First-Ever High-Level IMF Loan Program

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, completed an International Monetary Fund loan program for the first time in its history, the Washington DC-based lender announced Wednesday. 

Congo’s performance under the 3-year, $1.5 billion program was “generally positive,” allowing for a final disbursement of $224.7 million to support the country’s foreign reserves, the IMF said. 

“While the growth outlook is generally favorable, risks are tilted to the downside due to the persistent armed conflict in the East and further inflationary pressures stemming from oil and food price volatility,” Kenji Okamura, IMF Deputy Managing Director, said in an emailed statement.

Congo has struggled to overcome years of war and corruption that have left it one of the world’s poorest nations despite dazzling mineral riches.

Read: Congo Nears First-Ever IMF Loan Program Completion After Review 

The IMF canceled its last loan program with the country in 2012 after the government failed to publish controversial mining contracts. On Wednesday the lender called for further improvements in governance and transparency to support private sector development and “inclusive growth.”

Fighting over resource-rich eastern Congo has also hampered development, contributing to exceptional spending that caused the government to miss its fiscal balance target, the IMF said. 

That was the only performance criterion the country missed in its final review, and “corrective actions are being implemented,” according to the IMF statement.

Growth is expected to fall to 4.7% this year after an 8.4% expansion in 2023, with inflation averaging 17.2% for 2024, the lender said. 

The economy will average 4.8% growth through 2028 through the expansion of “major mines” and gradual development of non-extractive industries, according to IMF predictions. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsCongo Completes First-Ever High-Level IMF Loan Program

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

210.95
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
8.7 (4.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.30
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1 (0.59%)

State Bank Of India

840.10
10:28 AM | 3 JUL 2024
13.75 (1.66%)

Tata Steel

176.35
10:24 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.85 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

301.85
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
23.6 (8.48%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

230.65
10:26 AM | 3 JUL 2024
17.75 (8.34%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,686.25
10:25 AM | 3 JUL 2024
359.65 (8.31%)

M M T C

85.75
10:29 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.48 (8.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue