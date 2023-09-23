Retweeting the Congress leader post on X, JP Nadda wrote, "" Even by the lowest standards of the Congress Party, this is a pathetic mindset. This is nothing but an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. In any case, this isn’t the first time Congress is anti-Parliament. They tried in 1975 and it failed miserably."

Earlier in the day, the Congress General Secretary hit out at the Centre over the construction of the new Parliament building. He criticised the new complex and said that the New Parliment building should be called the ‘Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot’.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader said that he witnessed the ‘death of confabulations and conversations both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies.’ Coming down heavy on the Prime Minister, he added that the PM has already killed democracy without even rewriting the Constitution.

"The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies," he said. "If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," he added.

Comparing the New Parliament Building with of the Old one, he said that coordination between the two Houses in the new building is exceedingly cumbersome and termed it as "claustrophobic".

“Binoculars are needed to see each other since the halls are simply not cozy or compact. The old Parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations. It was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors. This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success. Quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome", he said," he said in his post.

Further comparing both the building, he said, “In the old building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze. The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic."

Claiming that the "sheer joy" of "hanging out" was found missing in the new Parliament building, the Congress general secretary said that a better use for the new building would be found after regime change in 2024.

"The sheer joy of simply hanging out in Parliament has disappeared. I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same. I have also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work," he said.

"This is what happens when no consultations are done with the people who will use the building. Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024," Jairam Ramesh added.

