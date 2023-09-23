Congress calls New Parliament Building 'Modi Multiplex'; BJP Prez JP Nadda condemns, calls it ‘pathetic mindset’2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticized the design, saying it is claustrophobic and lacks the sense of space and openness that the old building had. Ramesh suggested that a better use for the new building would be found after a regime change in 2024.
BJP National President JP Nadda has condemned Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's "Modi Multiplex or Modi Mariott" remark on the New Parliament Building and called it a ‘pathetic mindset.’
