Congress sources said on Monday that the detailed schedule for the election of the party president is likely to be out in the next three-four days. The next Congress chief will be elected by September 20. Chairman of the party's Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry said it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief. “We are ready from our side," Madhusudan Mistry said.

"The schedule for the election of the Congress president should be out in the next 3-4 days. It would have the detailed schedule with the dates for filing nominations and withdrawal," a top source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

Last year, at a crucial meeting of the working committee, the Congress had announced that the party chief will be held between August 21 and September 20, 2022.

The question on every Congress leader's mind is whether Rahul Gandhi will agree to lead the party again or not.

Rahul Gandhi, who had served as the Congress president, had resigned after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. After Rahul Gandhi resigned, Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party again as interim president.

Sonia Gandhi had offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23. She took back the commands of the party as interim chief after the CWC urged her to continue.

There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.

