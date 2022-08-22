Congress chief election schedule likely in 3-4 days: Report

Congress sources said on Monday that the detailed schedule for the election of the party president is likely to be out in the next three-four days. The next Congress chief will be elected by September 20. Chairman of the party's Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry said it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief. “We are ready from our side," Madhusudan Mistry said.

