Congress criticises Centre for ‘not’ helping Indian Navy veterans arrested in Qatar2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi extends wishes to his Qatari counterpart on FIFA World Cup but ‘cannot intervene’ to save the Indian nationals
Congress on Wednesday slammed the Central government allegedly for “not" intervening to save the lives of eight Navy veterans who were arrested in Qatar on spying charges. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a Twitter post, noted that India and Qatar were celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties and Indians form Qatar’s largest expatriate community.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×