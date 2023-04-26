Congress on Wednesday slammed the Central government allegedly for “not" intervening to save the lives of eight Navy veterans who were arrested in Qatar on spying charges. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a Twitter post, noted that India and Qatar were celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties and Indians form Qatar’s largest expatriate community.

"Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death sentence. MEA says that 'the charges have not been shared so far', with India," Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter.

"Modi Government's meek surrender has exposed their tall claims of making India a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

The Congress chief added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends wishes to his Qatari counterpart on FIFA World Cup but “cannot intervene" to save the Indian nationals. "Narendra Mod ji calls Qatari counterpart to extend wishes on FIFA World Cup, but can't intervene to save the precious lives of our bravehearts. Nationalism ?" the Congress chief said.

Eight former Indian Navy officers were detained by the Qatari intelligence service in Doha last year on the charges of spying for Israel on the country's advanced submarines. Eight months since the Indian Navy personnel were detained in Qatar, the oil-rich kingdom has not yet shared the charges against them. The Central government has maintained that it is working to ensure the release and repatriation of the former Navy personnel.

The Indian government has said that it was facilitating regular visits to the family members of the Indian Navy veterans. India has also been providing consular and legal assistance to the Navy personnel who have been detained in Qatar on spying charges.

Speaking of India’s position on the arrest of eight former Indian Navy personnel, MEA spokesperson Bagchi emphasised that the Centre was making “all efforts to assist these Indians".