Congress denies ticket to Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar, ex-deputy CM Savadi gets Athani2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- Siddharamaiah will be contesting from Varuna constituency, which was earlier represented by his son
Congress has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes prominent names and some surprising choices. One of the notable inclusions is Laxman Savadi, a former BJP leader and deputy chief minister, who has been fielded from Athani assembly seat. Laxman Savadi had recently resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, and joined the Congress just a day before the list was announced.
