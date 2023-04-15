Congress has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes prominent names and some surprising choices. One of the notable inclusions is Laxman Savadi, a former BJP leader and deputy chief minister, who has been fielded from Athani assembly seat. Laxman Savadi had recently resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, and joined the Congress just a day before the list was announced.

In another interesting move, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has not been fielded from the Kolar assembly constituency, which he was seeking as his second constituency. Instead, Kothur G Manjunath has been fielded from Kolar, while Siddharamaiah will be contesting from Varuna constituency, which was earlier represented by his son. This decision by the Congress has raised eyebrows and sparked speculations about the party's strategy for the upcoming elections.

Congress has also fielded Nivedit Alva, the son of former Governor Margaret Alva, from the Kumta assembly seat. This move is seen as an attempt to leverage the Alva family's political influence in the region.

So far, the Congress has announced candidates for 209 out of the total 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. This includes 124 candidates in the first list and 42 candidates in the second list. The party is yet to announce candidates for the remaining 15 seats.

Laxman Savadi's entry into the Congress has been seen as a significant development, as he is considered a prominent Lingayat leader in Belagavi district. Lingayats are a crucial vote bank in Karnataka, and Savadi's inclusion could potentially boost the Congress' prospects in the region. Savadi, who had been with the BJP for 20 to 25 years, expressed his loyalty to the Congress and vowed to work diligently for the party.

The upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka are expected to be fiercely contested between the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S). The Congress' third list of candidates has brought in some interesting dynamics, and all eyes will be on how these choices play out on the electoral battlefield. The party will be hoping to gain momentum and secure a significant number of seats to form the government in the state.