Congress has distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's "wealth distribution" remark, saying while the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman is free to express his opinions, “it does not mean they reflect party's views". In a statement on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh also slammed the “deliberate and desperate" attempts to divert attention from PM Modi's “malicious and mischievous" election campaign.

Jairam Ramesh tweets: “Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me...Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not."

“Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies," the senior Congress leader said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said “we don't have any intention to do that".

WHAT DID SAM PITRODA SAY?

Sam Pitroda on Tuesday backed Congress' stand on redistribution of wealth and advocated an inheritance tax law in the country while elaborating on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in the United States.

He said, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair."

"In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth 10 billion and he dies, his children get 10 billion and the public gets nothing...So these are the kinds of issues people will have to debate and discuss. When we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programs that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only," he added.

‘PROPERTY SNATCHER’: BJP RIPS INTO SAM PITRODA

Following his comments, the BJP ripped into Sam Pitroda, terming the Congress as “property snatcher". In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Family Advisor is spilling the beans - their intention is 'organised loot and legalised plunder' of your hard-earned money."

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also slammed Sam Pitroda saying that voters need to be aware of property snatchers

"Cat is out of the Bag! Rahul Gandhi's main advisor Sam Pitroda "hua to hua" Fame proposes "inheritance tax" like US where Govt takes 50 per cent of your wealth! Voting for Congress = Losing your Money Property Belongings! Voters be aware, property snatchers are here!" Shergill posted on X.

