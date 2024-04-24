Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's ‘wealth distribution’ remark as BJP rips into him
Congress has distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's "wealth distribution" remark, saying while the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman is free to express his opinions, “it does not mean they reflect party's views". In a statement on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh also slammed the “deliberate and desperate" attempts to divert attention from PM Modi's “malicious and mischievous" election campaign.