Congress has set up a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 result in which it faced a defeat and suggest corrective measures. Congress has set up a fact-finding committee nearly a month after the party lost in the polls. The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017. Congress, on the other hand, managed to bag only 17 constituencies in Gujarat.
The committee will be chaired by former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut, who also heads the party's SC department. The other members of the committee are Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, an official communication from the party said.
The Congress circular said, “The Congress president has constituted a fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and suggest measures to be taken, with immediate effect."
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the fact-finding committee will report to the Congress President within two weeks. “The committee will submit a report to Hon'ble Congress president within two weeks," KC Venugopal said.
Congress performed poorly in the Gujarat assembly elections and won only 17 seats out of a total of 182 constituencies, getting a vote share of 27.28 per cent. This has been the worst performance of the party in the Gujarat assembly polls. Congress, however, crossed the majority mark in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, winning 40 seats out of the total 68.
