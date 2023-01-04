Congress has set up a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 result in which it faced a defeat and suggest corrective measures. Congress has set up a fact-finding committee nearly a month after the party lost in the polls. The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017. Congress, on the other hand, managed to bag only 17 constituencies in Gujarat.

