Congress has tradition of crushing talent, Shashi Tharoor is facing this problem: BJP's Gourav Vallabh

As Congress continues to fume over the Central government giving a key role to Shashi Tharoor in diplomatic outreach delegations after Operation Sindoor other than the four given by the party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh said the grand-old party has tradition of crushing merit and backing “bootlickers” and the Congress leader is facing the same problem.

Gourav Vallabh said, “Congress has a tradition to crushing merit and talent and backing their bootlickers. Even Shashi Tharoor is facing this problem because they did not give his name.”

“Congress did it because he contested the election against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't understand how they can fall so low that they are sabotaging their own party leaders,” he said.

Congress has said that it was asked by the government to submit names of four MPs for the all-party delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan and it nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

It accused the Centre of not consulting the Congress before naming Shashi Tharoor to lead a government delegation. The party said it was “dishonest” and “downright mischievous” to first ask for nominations and then not include them.

Meanwhile, the row does not seem to die down easily as Shashi Tharoor, too, has accepted the government invite to lead the delegation. He cites “national interest” a “matter of duty” as a citizen of India.

Without acknowledging the Congress disapproval on the inclusion of his name but in a clear response to the party concerns, Shashi Tharoor asserted that only “national interest is above everything else”.

Shashi Tharoor said, "As I have mentioned, it is a very great honour. As a citizen being called upon to serve the nation at the time of crisis, is a matter of duty for all of us. At the same time, it is an honour that I have been asked to lead a delegation and I look forward very much to playing my part."