Congress leader shot dead in Telangana's Medak; second killing in two days

A Congress leader was shot dead some unidentified people in Medak district of Telangana on Monday, July 14, night, police said. The killing of the Congress leader has come a day after a Telangana CPI leader was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Malakpet.

The Congress leader has been identified as M Anil, Medal District Congress SC Cell Secretary. The incident happened in Kulcharam mandal when M Anil was travelling in a car.

According to the police reports, the men who killed M Anil were trailing the Congress leader in two cars. While one of them overtook and blocked his path, a person from another vehicle got out and shot at him. The Congress leader was shot four times, resulting in his death.

The police have suspected that financial dispute could be the reason behind the Medak shootout as the Congress was in real estate business. Also Read | Texas shooting: Gunman killed after opening fire at US Border Patrol facility, two officers injured

On Tuesday morning, another such case was reported from Telangana when a CPI leader was shot dead when he was out for his morning walk. The incident happened in Malakpet.

A previous enmity stemming out of a land dispute seems to be the reason behind the killing of K Chandu Naik, police said citing preliminary information.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on 47-year-old Chandu Naik, a state council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), at around 7.30 am. After they shot multiple rounds, he died on the spot, a senior police official told PTI. Also Read | Gangster’s mother shot dead in Punjab, another’s nephew killed in Delhi in separate hits

Police recovered three fired rounds and two unfired rounds from the spot. Based on the recovery of these, it seems only one weapon was used in the firing. “The [attack] seems to be over a land issue. He was having a disagreement with some people,” police said.

They said three suspects have been identified.