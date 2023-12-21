Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which is scheduled to be held on 22 January, sources said as reported by news agency PTI . However, they added that senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony.

As per sources, invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury. Apart from them, Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have also received the invitation.

The invitations, as per the sources, were delivered by a delegation of those associated with the Trust. More invitations are likely to be sent to other opposition leaders in the coming days. BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony

The Trust has said that invitations have been extended to revered saints from different traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain.

Apart from politicians, the ceremony will see Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as guests. Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are also among the invitees. The list also includes actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia. They are famed for their portrayal of Ram and Sita in the legendary TV series Ramayan. The trust has extended its reach with 3,000 VVIPs, including RSS Head Mohan Bhagwat, Baba Ramdev and Ratan Tata.

Distinguished guests will include judges, scientists, writers, poets, saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, religious leaders, former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, musicians and recipients of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.

As per the Trust, about 4,000 saints from different sects have been invited to participate in the ceremony.

In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds, the Trust has said. "...If 10,000-15,000 people want to stay the night, where will they find a shelter? Where will they get food and water? ...For this purpose, the Trust is setting up a new tin-shed city which will be ready by at least February-end...," the agency quoted Champat Rai, General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust as saying

Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is coming after a long legal battle after which the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the temple in 2019. The temple was one of the main poll promises of the Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). After the verdict of the apex court, the government formed a Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust which was tasked to take all decisions regarding the construction of the temple.

(With agency inputs)

