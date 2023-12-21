Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, among Congress leaders receive invitation; unlikely to attend
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which is scheduled to be held on 22 January, sources said as reported by news agency PTI. However, they added that senior Congress leaders are unlikely to attend the ceremony.