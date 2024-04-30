Cong likens its ‘Hand’ symbol to Guru Nanak's 'panja'; AAP , SAD, BJP fume as Punjab PCC chief's wife Amrita sparks row
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's wife Amrita Warring's comparison of the party's ‘Hand’ symbol to Guru Nanak's 'panja' led to a chorus of criticism from the AAP, BJP, and SAD. Check out political reactions here.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's wife, Amrita Warring, on Monday, April 29, likened the Congress' ‘Hand’ symbol to the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak's ‘panja’ (hand), sparking a fresh political row in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
Amrita made these statements during an election event where she claimed that the original symbol of the Congress was Guru Nanak's hand. She further suggested that the party's adoption of the 'panja' symbol serves as a tribute to the revered Sikh guru. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and opposition parties including the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack on the Congress over these remarks.