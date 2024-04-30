Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's wife, Amrita Warring, on Monday, April 29, likened the Congress' ‘Hand’ symbol to the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak's ‘panja’ (hand), sparking a fresh political row in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Amrita made these statements during an election event where she claimed that the original symbol of the Congress was Guru Nanak's hand. She further suggested that the party's adoption of the 'panja' symbol serves as a tribute to the revered Sikh guru. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and opposition parties including the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched a scathing attack on the Congress over these remarks.

This statement invited sharp criticism from across the political spectrum as many questioned the appropriateness of such association of religious symbols with an emblem of a political party.

The Punjab unit of AAP took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “Touch a bit of wisdom, Amrita Warring. The Congress government killed the youth in Punjab. Pushed Punjab into a dark period, imposed emergency, charged tanks on our holy Gurdham Darbar Sahib. "

The SAD accused the Congress of completely losing the plot and charged it of proliferating attacks on Sri Akal Takht Sahib, adding the party was the reason behind suffering of the Sikh community.

In a post on X, the SAD tweeted, “This divisive group from Punjab has attacked Sri Akal Takht Sahib and has caused immense suffering to millions of Sikhs. Please do not compare it with Guru Sahib for your petty politics."

Former BJP MLA Impreet Singh Bakshi also hit out at Amrita Warring as he suggested that her "blatant disregard for truth is appalling". He stated, “Enough with the distortion and manipulation! @AmritaWarring's blatant disregard for truth is appalling. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's legacy deserves better than being dragged into political agendas. @INCIndia, it's time to clean house and prioritize integrity over propaganda."

The Congress is yet to react on the controversy.

The Congress has fielded Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to take on sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana seat. Bittu, who won the seat in 2019, left Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.



Polling will take place in Punjab, which elects 13 lawmakers, on June 1, in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Counting is scheduled on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!