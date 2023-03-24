Congress loses PM face, Rahul Gandhi's political career in jeopardy: What can he do next?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Congress leaders have questioned the legality of the decision and stated that they intend to challenge the verdict in a higher court.
Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from his position after being convicted and sentenced in a 2019 defamation case by a court in Gujarat. While some legal experts had previously suggested that Gandhi's disqualification would be automatic upon conviction, others had argued that it could be staved off if the conviction was overturned. Here's a deeper look into the matter.
