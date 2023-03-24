Section 8(3) of the Act stipulates that if an MP is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, they are automatically disqualified from their position. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has now disqualified Rahul Gandhi and declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission can announce a special election for the seat, and Gandhi may also be required to vacate his government bungalow in central Delhi.

