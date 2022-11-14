Congress meet for 2024 election takes place first time under Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress meet for 2024 election takes place first time under Mallikarjun Kharge1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
- This is the first Congress Task Force meeting that has taken place ever since Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the Congress president
The Congress Task Force meeting for the 2024 General election took place for the first time under newly appointed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting happened at 15 GRG Congress War Room in New Delhi. This is the first Congress Task Force meeting that has taken place ever since Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the Congress president.
The “Task Force 2024" was constituted for the general election scheduled for next year. Members of the task force that include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sunil Kanugolu arrived at 15 GRG Congress War Room for the meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge.
Each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance, and election management. They shall have designated teams that will be notified subsequently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept back to power in the 2019 general elections. The party won 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, bettering the 282 seats they won in 2014.
In 2014, Congress and its allies, that only won 44 seats, had put up a stronger fight in 2019 with 53 seats. Several leaders had also attempted to unite the Opposition against the BJP but it didn’t bear any fruits.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the party chief after an election was held between him and his opponent Shashi Tharoor who won just over 1,000 votes. This was the first meeting of the Congress Task Force that was held under the new chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(With agency inputs)
