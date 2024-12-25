Congress MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy has warned actor Allu Arjun against criticising Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and said the actor has made no significant contributions to the state.

Ruling Congress MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy has issued a stern warning to Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun and said he would not tolerate any criticism against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The MLA also added that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has made no significant contribution to Telangana and should be cautious when commenting on the state's leadership. He later warned that the actor's films would not be allowed to run in the state.

"If you (Allu Arjun) talk about our Chief Minister, be cautious. You are from Andhra. You came here to live. What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a 100 per cent warning. Some (Osmania University) Joint Action Committee people have done something at your house. If you don't mend your ways, we will not let your films run in Telangana," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.

His comments appear to be a response to Allu Arjun's statement on December 21, where the actor called the incident, in which a woman, Revati, died, and her son was critically injured during the Pushpa-2 screening stampede, a pure accident while also denying the allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy.