Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP after J&K Doda encounter, says ’brunt of BJP’s wrong policies...’

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, on Tuesday, July 16, charged at the BJP-led NDA government and said that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Early on Tuesday, four Indian Army personnel, including a major, succumbed to injuries in the wake of the Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Today, our soldiers lost their lives in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to them and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying.

His post further reads, "These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demands that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits."

आज जम्मू कश्मीर में फिर से एक आतंकी मुठभेड़ में हमारे जवान शहीद हो गए। शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए शोक संतप्त परिजनों को गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



एक के बाद एक ऐसी भयानक घटनाएं बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक है।



लगातार हो रहे ये आतंकी हमले जम्मू कश्मीर की जर्जर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2024

What Congress said? Following the terrorist encounter, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Central government with a social media post on ‘X’ captioned, ‘Modi’s Report Card.' The graphic post claims that within 38 days of PM Modi's third term, nine terrorist attacks have already taken place.

Besides this, the post notes that 12 soldiers were killed, ans 13 soldiers and 44 civilians were injured in addition to loss of 10 civilians lives, during these recent terrorist attacks.

Consoling the loss of lives of the soldiers, the Congress party's other post reads, “ Four of our soldiers have been martyred in the terrorist encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir." The party offered condolences to the families of martyred soldiers.

Also read: ‘Full-fledged statehood for J&K does NOT seem…’: Congress attacks Modi govt over move to give more powers to LG Party President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X stated, “Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery.”