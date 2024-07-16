Rahul Gandhi criticises BJP after J&K Doda encounter, says ’brunt of BJP’s wrong policies...’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, on Tuesday charged at the BJP led NDA government and said that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Fareha Naaz
Doda encounter: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, hit out at the BJP led NDA government following another terrorist encounter in which four Indian Army personnel, including a major, were killed.
Doda encounter: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, hit out at the BJP led NDA government following another terrorist encounter in which four Indian Army personnel, including a major, were killed.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, on Tuesday, July 16, charged at the BJP-led NDA government and said that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Early on Tuesday, four Indian Army personnel, including a major, succumbed to injuries in the wake of the Doda encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Today, our soldiers lost their lives in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to them and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying.

His post further reads, "These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demands that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits."

What Congress said?

Following the terrorist encounter, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Central government with a social media post on ‘X’ captioned, ‘Modi’s Report Card.' The graphic post claims that within 38 days of PM Modi's third term, nine terrorist attacks have already taken place.

Besides this, the post notes that 12 soldiers were killed, ans 13 soldiers and 44 civilians were injured in addition to loss of 10 civilians lives, during these recent terrorist attacks.

Consoling the loss of lives of the soldiers, the Congress party's other post reads, “ Four of our soldiers have been martyred in the terrorist encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir." The party offered condolences to the families of martyred soldiers.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X stated, “Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery.”

Charging at the Central government, he stated, "Modi Govt is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing." He further claimed that the Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces and that the nation has to we have to “collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism.”

