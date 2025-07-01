Congress' Nana Patole climbs Speaker's podium, suspended from Assembly: ‘Modi might be BJP’s messiah, but…'

Congress MLA Nana Patole was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for a day after he climbed the Speaker's podium in protest against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar for allegedly “insulting” farmers.

After Nana Patole was suspended for a day, the Congress and other Opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly, announcing a boycott of proceedings for the entire day.

Speaking with reporters later, Nana Patole said he was okay being suspended “every day” for “fighting those who are against farmers”.

“We will fight all those who are against farmers. And for that, I am okay even if I am suspended everyday. Farmers' loans should be waived and they should not be insulted like they are being, by the BJP,” Nana Patole said.

The Congress leader said, “Modi might be the messiah of the BJP leaders, but he is not the messiah of farmers... If we are not allowed to raise our voice for the farmers, by our Speaker, then we exercised our political right.”

Babanrao Lonikar had recently told a gathering of farmers in his Assembly constituency Partur in Jalna district of Maharashtra that “people who criticise his party and government should know they are getting clothes, shoes, mobile, monetary benefits of schemes and money for sowing because of us.”

Manikrao Kokate had claimed farmers spent loan waiver money on weddings. One rupee is something even beggars don’t accept but the government is giving crop insurance for that sum, which is being misused by some persons, the agriculture minister had said, PTI reported.

WHY WAS NANA PATOLE SUSPENDED? Alleging “insult” to the farmers, Nana Patole came on the podium and was seen arguing with Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The House was subsequently adjourned for five minutes.

When the proceedings reconvened, Nana Patole again climbed the Speaker's podium and demanded action against Lonikar and Kokate.

It was then the Congress MLA was suspended for the entire day.