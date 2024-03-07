Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal slams Chandigarh UT administration for canceling 2008 housing scheme for employees
UT Administration decides to cancel 2008 UT Employees Self Financing Housing Scheme, disappointing hundreds of active and retired UT employees.
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has criticised the UT administration's decision to cancel the housing project for UT employees. Bansal's remarks followed the UT Administration's submission to the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that it would not proceed with the '2008 UT Employees Self Financing Housing Scheme.' This decision has come as blow to the hundreds of the active and retired UT employees. As per the TOI report, in the affidavit submitted to the High courts of Punjab and Haryana, the administration stated that it would refund the money deposited by the petitioners and the other applicants.