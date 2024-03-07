Former Union Minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has criticised the UT administration's decision to cancel the housing project for UT employees. Bansal's remarks followed the UT Administration's submission to the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that it would not proceed with the '2008 UT Employees Self Financing Housing Scheme.' This decision has come as blow to the hundreds of the active and retired UT employees. As per the TOI report, in the affidavit submitted to the High courts of Punjab and Haryana, the administration stated that it would refund the money deposited by the petitioners and the other applicants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to Bansal, he said that the UT administration shelved the housing scheme more than 16 years after it was introduced. He added that the decision was made in response to an increase in land costs, which has led to breaking the dreams of over 4,000 employees, many of whom even passed away while waiting for a flat, a report by Hindustan Times stated. As reported by the Indian Express, Over the years, 80 employees deceased while over 70 retired. Further slamming the BJP, Bansal accused their hypocrisy and said that their actions do not demonstrate the promises outlined in the manifest. He also provided reassurance to the people of Chandigarh, stating that if the Congress were to assume power, they would promptly address and resolve this issue.

In the affidavit that was submitted, stated, "The scheme was launched in 2008. Since its launch, 15 years have already been passed. The ground situation, including the number of employees fulfilling the eligibility criteria, has also changed. After examining the entire facts and circumstance and discussion of the case, and taking holistic view of the matter, it was noticed that the implementation of the present housing at his stage is not viable in public interest. Hence, it has been decided by the competent authority that the scheme would be closed and employees refunded their money by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)," as quoted by TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

