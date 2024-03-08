Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Congress plea to stay I-T dept action on its bank accounts dismissed
BREAKING NEWS

Congress plea to stay I-T dept action on its bank accounts dismissed

Chanchal

  • Congress plea to stay I-T dept action on its bank accounts dismissed

Mint Image

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismisses the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts.

Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the Indian National Congress (INC) can approach the High Court. However, the bench declined the same saying that we have no such provision or prayer before us

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.