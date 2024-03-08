Congress plea to stay I-T dept action on its bank accounts dismissed

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismisses the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the Indian National Congress (INC) can approach the High Court. However, the bench declined the same saying that we have no such provision or prayer before us

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

