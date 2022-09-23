Congress President election: Ashok Gehlot announces his poll bid

Congress President election: Ashok Gehlot announces his poll bid1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
- He added that the call on Rajasthan CM will be taken by interim AICC in-charge Sonia Gandhi.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on 23 September announced his All India Congress Committee president poll bid. He is set to face off against Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the top post.
The Congress President Election is scheduled to be held on 17 October this year, while the nomination begins on Saturday.
He added that call on Rajasthan CM will be taken by interim AICC in-charge Sonia Gandhi.
This is for the first time, that the election for the Congress president post is taking place after a gap of 22 years where a Gandhi is not the obvious choice.
As Rahul Gandhi is not contesting for the top post, the grand old party is looking for a change in the leading position, who has both experience and face value.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha assured of support to Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM on behalf of all the six BSP turned Congress MLAs, in case Gehlot wins the elections.
"We are with the decision of the party leadership. Whatever decision Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji and Priyanka ji take, we all six will welcome that. We are with the party," Gudha told PTI.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
